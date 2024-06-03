Our favorite mesh Wi-Fi router system is on sale for a record-low price

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

The TP-Link Deco AXE5400 WI-Fi mesh router system is on sale for $310 via Amazon . This pack gets you three units that cover up to 7,200 square feet. Unless you’re Scrooge McDuck, that’ll likely be enough to bring sweet, sweet internet anywhere in the home.

This is our very favorite mesh Wi-Fi system currently available. It just works, with minimal frustration. The setup is easy, the app is useful and, of course, the wireless signal is strong. After testing this system, we said that it “expertly balances raw power and user-friendliness.” It’s also a good value for the money, made even more so by today’s sale.

This is a tri-band system, which is always nice, and it can handle up to 200 devices at once. It supports Wi-Fi 6. There’s a newer model that supports Wi-Fi 7, but a three-pack costs around $800 . If you’re dead set on a Wi-Fi 7 router, consider a two-pack instead of a three-pack to save some money. We have found during testing that two mesh routers is more than enough for many average-sized homes.

We don’t have any significant gripes about the TP-Link Deco AXE5400, aside from some nitpicks. The power cord is on the shorter side, which may require an extension. The app, while useful, could use a bit more polish. Other than that, this is a near-perfect mesh router system.

