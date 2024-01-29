Our favorite microSD card is on sale for only $11 right now

There’s never a bad reason to have extra storage on hand. One of the easiest ways to expand your device’s storage or to back up important data is with an SD or microSD card. Most of the time, these are plug-and-play doohickeys, though it shouldn't take long for your device to reformat an SD card if need be. Some models are on sale at Amazon , including our pick for the best microSD card for most people. The 128GB Samsung Pro Plus microSD card has dropped to a record low of $11. It usually costs $20.

This microSD card is compatible with a slew of Android phones, as well as tablets, cameras, drones and the Nintendo Switch and Steam Deck. You certainly won't need a faster microSD card than this for the two gaming devices given their maximum data transfer rates. However, you might be looking for an option with more storage.

And whaddya know? Our second-top pick for a microSD card is also on sale. The 256GB Samsung Pro Ultimate will run you $28, which is $7 off and just $3 more than the record low. With read and write speeds of up to 200 MB/s and 130 MB/s, respectively, this may be a smarter choice if you're looking to capture 4K video on a microSD card.

The microSD cards aren't the only Samsung storage options on sale over at Amazon at the minute. The company's 1TB T9 portable solid state drive has dropped to a record low of $110. It usually costs $145.

The T9 is twice as fast as Samsung's T7, which is still our pick for the best portable SSD . The T7 is on sale too, as it happens. The 1TB model will run you $90 , which is $50 off the usual price.

