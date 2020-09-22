Outlook for iOS and Android is getting better voice controls

As part of the slew of news from its Ignite conference today, Microsoft announced some changes coming to its Outlook app for iOS and Android. Voice controls are getting expanded so you can dictate short emails or call a contact from the app, in addition to being able to speak search terms as you could do before. You’ll also see suggested replies in emails where Microsoft detects a request for a meeting. In the latter, Outlook will offer options for you to send your availability or schedule a meeting to create a new event on your calendar.
Those on Android will also get new actionable notifications so you can reply, archive or delete an incoming message when an alert comes in. If you prefer, you can also replace those default actions to Mark as read, Flag and more. iOS users will soon see the already announced drag and drop support between OneDrive and Outlook on iPads soon.