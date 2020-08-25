In ‘Outriders’, powers and teamwork beat guns

This makes it very easy for someone who’s played one of those games to get up to speed quickly and start enjoying blasting mutants and other creatures. Established conventions and gameplay features do make it harder to explain what Outriders is bringing to the party, however.

Judging from my early time with the game, it boils down to cooperative play, and how you kit out your character in different combinations of otherworldly powers -- something you can do anytime without needing particular items or money.

The source of your powers is what’s known as the anomaly. Your foes are also imbued with similar powers, and unraveling the mystery of the anomaly forms a major part of the storyline, it seems. These powers are apparently born from the same energy that destroyed the technology and structures in place when humanity got to Enoch, the name of the space colony where the game is set.

This world building was the wobbliest part of Outriders for me. I’ve watched the teasers and earlier playthroughs of parts of the game, and it’s all a little familiar and bland, if I can use the word bland to describe an apocalyptic wasteland. Barring a few of the big, bad bosses, characters struggle to stand out -- even the one you’re playing. Perhaps the universe building will come later? It’s my biggest worry for now.

Let’s touch on the characters, now that we have the full roster. There’s the Devastator (a tank character), Pyromancer (fire abilities), Trickster (close-range with time-bending powers) and the recently revealed Technomancer character, which plays like a healer-summoner, albeit one retooled for a post-apocalyptic failed space colony. It can install turrets, rocket launchers and mini-guns. The Technomancer is your long-range support, with best-in-class healing powers to provide support to your allies.

Regardless of character class, the guns are satisfying too, each with their own feel, whether it’s a potent sniper rifle or shotgun. Even your lightweight pistol, which I always had on hand during my playthrough, is capable of felling most foes in tandem with your powers.

You can equip three powers at a time, although you’re able to swap these in and out in a sub-menu when you’re not gunning down foes. I went with the Trickster for this preview, mainly because its powers and abilities jived with how I used to play Mass Effect years ago.

Like that series, there are power cool-down timers, run-and-gun, find-cover-to-survive gameplay mechanics and more. It’s not a complicated posit. From the parts I played, you mostly gun down enemies, secure areas, pick up loot and new weapons, rinse and repeat, with some heavily armored, powerful bosses scattered throughout. Yes, that’s an oversimplification but the takeaway is it’s still a lot of fun. I hope there’s a good selection of levels and setups in the final product, like the Saving Private Ryan-styled frontline run that came near the end of my play.