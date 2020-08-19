Latest in Gear

Image credit: Panasonic

Panasonic confirms the full-frame S5 camera is coming September 2nd

It's rumored to be a video-centric model with in-body stabilization and 4K 60p video.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
1h ago
Lumix S5
Panasonic

Panasonic has confirmed that the rumored S5 mirrorless full-frame camera exists and that it will launch on September 2nd at an online event. The new model is expected to be smaller and lighter than the existing S1, while offering many of the same features at a lower price point.

According to the rumor site Nokoshita, the S5 could weigh 714 grams (1.6 pounds) with a battery, significantly less than the 1,021 gram (2.2 pound) S1. At the same time, it may still pack five-axis in-body stabilization, a vari-angle touchscreen and support for 4K 60p video in 10-bit (4:2:0) and 4K 30p in 4:2:2 10-bit. With photos less of a priority, it’ll supposedly have a middling 2.36-million dot EVF and 7 fps burst shooting speeds.

In other words, Panasonic might be pitching it as a full-frame replacement camera for the GH5 — hopefully at around the same price — hence the S5 name. There’s obviously no word on pricing or availability yet, but we’ll learn a lot more in two weeks.

In this article: Panasonic S5, S5, Panasonic, full-frame, mirrorless, teaser, Cameras, news, gear
