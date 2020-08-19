Panasonic confirms the full-frame S5 camera is coming September 2nd

Panasonic has confirmed that the rumored S5 mirrorless full-frame camera exists and that it will launch on September 2nd at an online event. The new model is expected to be smaller and lighter than the existing S1, while offering many of the same features at a lower price point.

According to the rumor site Nokoshita, the S5 could weigh 714 grams (1.6 pounds) with a battery, significantly less than the 1,021 gram (2.2 pound) S1. At the same time, it may still pack five-axis in-body stabilization, a vari-angle touchscreen and support for 4K 60p video in 10-bit (4:2:0) and 4K 30p in 4:2:2 10-bit. With photos less of a priority, it’ll supposedly have a middling 2.36-million dot EVF and 7 fps burst shooting speeds.