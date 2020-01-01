Panasonic debuts its first true wireless earbuds in Europe

Panasonic’s first true wireless earbuds finally went on sale today in Europe. The RZ-S500W offers premium noise cancellation, while the RZ-S300W focuses on size and comfort. While we haven’t tried the S300W yet, we got a quick demo of the S500W earlier this year at CES and what we saw left us impressed.

The big draw of the larger S500W is Panasonic’s “Dual Hybrid” noise cancelling technology. They use feedforward noise cancellation, feedback noise cancellation and analog/digital processing to capture sound outside and inside the earbuds. The result is what Panasonic calls “noise cancelling performance that is best in its class,” a claim we’ll want to put to the test. The RZ-S300W, on the other hand, doesn’t have any kind of noise cancellation. Instead, their key feature is size; these earbuds are absolutely tiny, measuring about 17mm in diameter, or about the size of a dime.