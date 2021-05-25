Panasonic's GH5s gets 4K ProRes RAW recording via a firmware update

Panasonic has unveiled ProRes RAW recording for the GH5s, a feature not found on any GH models to date including the freshly unveiled GH5 II. The feature will allow GH5s owners to capture full DCI 4K (4,096 x 2,160) or anamorphic 3.7K in 12-bit RAW quality at up to 60 fps over HDMI.

If you use V-Log/V-Gamut color profiles when you shoot ProRes RAW, Panasonic's new LUT will make it easy to match colors with V-Log footage shot on other Panasonic cameras. The new feature requires an Atomos Ninja V recorder.

On top of RAW video recording, the company introduced several nice features for both the GH5s and G9 models. The biggest change is the improved AF performance introduced with the GH5 II, offering double the eye and face recognition speeds for people, and five times faster human and animal body detection speeds. It also introduced human head detection, making it easier to track a person if they turn away from the camera.

Other features borrowed from the GH5 II include a red frame around video to indicate that it's recording, camera orientation info for vertical video recording and video guide line functions. The features will be available for both cameras on June 8th, 2021.