Latest in Gear

Image credit: JR East/JiJi Press

Panasonic built a vacuum to rescue AirPods from train tracks

The tiny devices are notoriously hard to pick out of the gravel between rails.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
12m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Panasonic vacuum can retrieve lost AirPods 
JR East/JiJi Press

Losing a pricey pair of wireless earbuds on subway or train tracks has become an increasingly common problem, but Panasonic is working on a way to recover them. Working with Japan’s JR East rail group, the company has developed a cordless vacuum device that can quickly nab a stray pair of wireless earbuds, according to Yahoo Japan, as first spotted by The Verge.

As Japan’s JiJi press pointed out, rail authorities typically use a mechanical grabber to pick up lost objects like shoes or larger devices. However, wireless buds are so small that they can get wedged between track gravel and become nearly impossible to pick up, as shown in the figure on the right. The vacuum gets around that using finger-sized tubes that can suction the buds out of tight spots, then hold them in place without sucking them into the vacuum body.

JR East said they had 950 incidents of dropped earbuds in 78 train stations between July and September. They must be picked up after the last trains of the day, which is a “burdensome” task, according to workers. And the problem isn’t limited to Japan, its widespread in the US, particularly New York — and suffice to say, commuters often don’t handle those gaffes well. “It happens all the time,” a New York MTA worker told the NY Post. “Just last week I had to stop a man from going down [to] the tracks to get it.”

In this article: Panasonic, vacuum, AirPods, wireless earbuds, subway, trains, lost, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

View
iOS 14.2 is out with more inclusive emoji and Shazam controls

iOS 14.2 is out with more inclusive emoji and Shazam controls

View
US authorities seize $1 billion worth of Silk Road Bitcoin

US authorities seize $1 billion worth of Silk Road Bitcoin

View
Here's a live stream of the Pennsylvania vote count, in case you need it

Here's a live stream of the Pennsylvania vote count, in case you need it

View
Watch our iPhone 12 Mini and Pro Max hands-ons here!

Watch our iPhone 12 Mini and Pro Max hands-ons here!

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr