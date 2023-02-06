Paramount+ has reportedly joined the trend of streaming platforms removing original shows to cut costs. The Real World: Homecoming, which reunites casts of the original 1990s MTV reality series, got the boot along with six other shows.

Jordan Peele’s The Twilight Zone reboot, which ran from 2019 to 2020, was also a casualty. In addition, the streamer axed true-crime drama Interrogation, the animated series The Harper House, the comedy No Activity, the crime drama Coyote and the dark comedy Guilty Party. Parent company Paramount Global hasn’t announced whether they will land somewhere else after their removal.

The cuts follow similar removals from sister company Showtime, which Paramount will fold into Paramount+ later this year. (It will then take on the unfortunate rebranding, “Paramount+ With Showtime.”) Rival streamer HBO Max recently pulled Westworld, Raised by Wolves, The Time Traveler’s Wife and The Nevers. They will begin appearing this month with ads on a Roku and Tubi channel creatively titled “WB TV Series.”