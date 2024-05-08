Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Paramount+ with Showtime annual subscriptions are half off right now, bringing the yearly cost down to $60 down from $120. You have to pay for the year up front, which is never fun, but the offer is available to both new and returning subscribers. That’s not a bad deal, considering you get content from two streaming services that have joined in a blessed union to become one.

Paramount+ is home to all things Star Trek, yet that particular bonus seems to be shrinking all of the time. It’s also home to the surprisingly funny Sonic-adjacent Knuckles TV show, which has a crazy fight scene featuring the 80-year-old, yet still iconic, Stockard Channing. Other notable releases on the streamer include the dad-approved Tulsa King, Jeremy Renner’s Mayor of Kingstown and that Halo adaptation that people compare unfavorably to Fallout. It's one of our favorite streaming services, even if Halo isn't quite up to snuff.

Showtime has been around for decades and has a diverse lineup of shows, like Yellowjackets, Billions, Dexter, House of Lies and the list goes on and on. It’s also home to Twin Peaks: The Return, my favorite show of the 2010s. The Chi just returned, which is a big deal to fans, and Ewan McGregor’s A Gentleman in Moscow looks decent. It’s Showtime. You know the deal.

This offer ends on July 14, so you have plenty of time to think about if you want to revisit Shameless or check out that Frasier reboot. Just remember to cancel once the year is up, as the subscription will auto-renew at the full price of the plan.

