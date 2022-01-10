Peacock's 'Bel-Air' reimagines The Fresh Prince's origin story in first trailer

Bel-Air, Peacock’s modern-day reinterpretation of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, will debut on February 13th, the streamer announced on Monday and shared a first-look trailer. Announced back in 2020 , Bel-Air re-envisions the classic ‘90s sitcom as an hour-long drama series. All the main characters from the original return, including Uncle Phil and Carlton, though they may not be like you remember them. That's most apparent with Carlton who comes off as bashful in the trailer. Thankfully, Will's best friend Jazz looks true to his inspiration.

The project was inspired by a fan film writer and director Morgan Cooper released in 2019 . Both Cooper’s creation and the Peacock series lean into the original premise of The Fresh Prince, using Will’s journey from West Philidelphia to Bel-Air to tell a story about second chances, race and class. Will Smith’s Westbrook Studios produced the series, with Cooper serving as director, co-writer and executive producer. He told Smith in 2019 the idea for Bel-Air came to him while driving down Interstate 71. He was thinking about the original show when he drove an underpass and inspiration hit. "I knew I had a story to tell," he said at the time.

Peacock will release the first three episodes of Bel-Air on Super Bowl Sunday, with subsequent episodes to follow weekly. The series is currently slated to run for two seasons.