Peloton to acquire fitness equipment maker Precor for $420 million

Home fitness tech has been on a tear in 2020, and one major player is gearing up to capitalize on shifting workout habits for the long haul. In a press release, Peloton today confirmed its plans to acquire Precor, a maker of home and commercial-grade workout machines, for $420 million. The deal is expected to close by the end of 2021.
Like a slew of other connected fitness companies, Peloton saw its business surge this year as stay-at-home orders forced exercise buffs out of gyms and into their homes. To complicate matters, the early days of the pandemic were marked by notable shortages of — among other things — free weights, yoga blocks and certain other types of workout equipment, meaning people were on the hunt for valuable alternatives. It didn’t take long for Peloton’s focus on specialized spin bikes and treadmills that tied into guided, streaming workouts to spike in popularity (again), to the point where the company’s global membership base more than doubled in a year.