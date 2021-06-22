Peloton wants to take over your company's fitness plan

Gym memberships aren't very meaningful company perks in the wake of the pandemic, but Peloton thinks it can offer a strong substitute. The firm has unveiled a Corporate Wellness offering that lets companies offer subsidized Peloton Digital and All Access Memberships, not to mention customized enterprise features and "exclusive benefits" for connected products. You may pay little to nothing to use a Peloton subscription at home, at least if you don't need a bike or treadmill.

Peloton was eager to tout the possibilities for employee bonding — you can use scheduled Sessions to invite fellow workers to shared fitness classes.

The company already has multiple major customers for Corporate Wellness, including Accenture Interactive, Samsung, SAP and Sky.

There's no mystery behind Peloton's strategy. This could boost subscriber numbers, and not just in the short term. You might be tempted to sign up if you lose Peloton access after switching jobs. It could also fuel more exercise machine sales for companies and staffers who want the 'full' Peloton experience. Still, it might be appreciated in an era where return-to-the-office plans frequently involve remote work — you won't have to travel to the gym just to make full use of your health benefits.