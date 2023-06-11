'Persona 3 Reload' updates a PS2 classic for modern platforms in early 2024 The game that propelled the Persona series to new heights finally gets its due.

Even if an 11th-hour leak may have ruined the surprise, Atlus had big news to share during Microsoft's Xbox and Starfield showcase on Saturday. The publisher is remaking 2006's Persona 3 for modern platforms. Persona 3 Reload will reimagine the PlayStation 2 classic with modern graphics built inside of Epic's Unreal Engine and integrate gameplay enhancements introduced with 2016's Persona 5. Judging from the trailer Atlus shared, it's unclear if the remake will incorporate elements from the original's 2008 expanded rerelease, Persona 3 FES, and 2010 PlayStation Portable port, Persona 3 Portable. The latter introduced an entirely new female protagonist that has since become a fan favorite.

Alongside Persona 3 Reload, Atlus announced Persona 5 Tactica. As the name implies, it's a strategy RPG starring the cast of Persona 5. Persona 5 Tactica will arrive on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC on November 17th, with day one availability on Game Pass.

