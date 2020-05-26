Philips Hue leaks show new versatility for Lightstrip Plus and Bloom

It looks like Philips is working on some new offerings for its Hue range. German website HueBlog has obtained some leaked images and specs that show the forthcoming Lightstrip Plus in detail, plus an update to the Hue Bloom that’ll give it some extra versatility.

First up, the Lightstrip Plus. The OG model has been kicking around since 2013 and has seen a couple of revisions since, but the forthcoming system is good news for Hue fans that are about flexibility. The key takeaway here is that strips will no longer be connected to the controller, meaning third party manufacturers could have the opportunity to produce corresponding intermediate pieces. It also looks like Philips is introducing a connector tool, which will let you reconnect cut pieces for maximum customization. As HueBlog notes, however, you’ll need the most up-to-date generation of Lightstrip to take advantage of this.