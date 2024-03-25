Pick up the 2023 Echo Show 8 with a free smart bulb for $100 in the Amazon Spring Sale

Today marks the end of the Amazon Big Spring Sale and there are still a few tech deals still worth checking out, including this bundle of an Echo Show 8 paired with an Amazon Basics smart bulb. If you bought them at full price and separately, you'd pay $163, but now the set is down to $100. That amounts to a 38 percent discount. If you want the smart display on its own, it's the same $100. That's about $10 more than its record low price and a 33 percent savings.

If you're just starting on the path towards smart home grandeur, you can think of the set as a starter kit, as the Echo Show gives you voice and routine control over your new bulb. We named the previous generation of the Echo Show 8 the best Amazon display in our guide. It strikes a good balance between not taking up too much space and offering a sizable enough viewing area with its 8-inch screen. We also liked how adept it is at handling video calls.

We were able to get a look at this latest version of the display at a demo during Amazon's hardware event last fall. It has a new edge-to-edge glass front and a more refined design overall. But perhaps the most interesting update is the introduction of the adaptive content feature. Depending on where you are in the room, the display will show different content: large-font time and weather info when you're far away, and more personalized calendar and news articles when you get closer.

The bulb lets you change its brightness and color just by talking to your smart display. You can also use the Alexa app to set up routines that will, for example, turn off the light when you say "goodnight" or turn it on an hour before sunset.

