Pick up the 9th-gen iPad with two years of AppleCare+ for only $298

Apple has officially discontinued the model so this could be your last chance.

Apple has lots of new products on the way and is officially discontinuing its ninth-generation iPad. But, before the curtain falls on this reliable device, you can pick it up for a steal. Our favorite budget iPad for comes with two years of AppleCare+ and is down to $298 from $398 — a 25 percent discount. This deal is for the 64GB model with Wi-Fi in either Silver or Space Gray.

If you're looking for a more affordable entry point into the world of iPads or want to grab one as a gift then the ninth-gen model gives you a solid balance of quality and cost. We gave it an 86 in our review when it first debuted in 2021 thanks to updates like True Tone technology and color changing based on ambient light. It also has a 12-MP front camera, Apple's A13 Bionic chip and up to 10 hours of battery life while in use.

If you're looking for a more advanced iPad then check out everything we know about the new iPad Pro and iPad Air that Apple just announced. They will be available on May 15, but you can pre-order them now.

