Pick up this Anker 10,000mAh magnetic power bank for only $32

One of Anker’s MagGo power banks is on sale for just $32 via Amazon. This is a discount of 21 percent, as the device is typically $40. For the price, you get a full-featured magnetic power bank that boasts a 10,000mAh capacity, which allows for around 22 extra hours of use with a modern smartphone.

The power bank features magnetic charging technology, like Apple’s MagSafe, and the device automatically attaches to the back of a smartphone via those same magnets. It’s also light and portable, so most pockets and handbags should be able to accommodate both the power bank and the attached smartphone.

On the downside, it’s not for every smartphone. It’s only for the iPhone 12 and up, as that’s when Apple introduced its MagSafe technology to the lineup. However, it can be used with other gadgets that allow for magnetic charging, like AirPod cases and the like. It’s also worth noting that, while cool, wireless magnetic charging is much slower than traditional wired charging.

We gave another Anker MagGo charger the top spot in our list of the best power banks. Anker makes good stuff. The primary difference between the one that topped our list and this one is that the former boasts Qi2 wireless charging technology, which is faster, and a nice LED display for data metrics. It’s also more than twice the price.

