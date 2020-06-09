Pinterest will test livestreamed events with three days of creator workshops

Starting on May 24th, Pinterest will host a three-day online event that will see the company livestream content from some of its most popular content creators. Pinterest shared the details of how the test, one of its first public attempts at livestreaming, will unfold with TechCrunch.

The only way to watch the videos will be through Pinterest's app — though you can see a preview of each session on the company's website. In all, there will be 21 workshops covering topics like how to repurpose a pair of leggings and make the perfect bowl of guacamole. As someone watching the streams, you'll have the chance to comment on what's going on and chat with the person hosting the sessions. They'll be moderators on hand to ensure everyone in chat stays civil. But what you won't find is a shopping component attached to the experience.

Technically, this isn't Pinterest's first foray into livestreaming. Last year, the company tested a feature called Class Communities that allowed people to sign up for online Zoom classes through its app. However, outside of the signup mechanism, the Pinterest app was mainly to help those hosting the classes to organize materials for their students. Pinterest didn't tell TechCrunch how it sees livestreams factoring into its future plans. The company is relatively late to the format, with other platforms having had livestreaming components for years now.