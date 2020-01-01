Pinterest's moderation doesn't catch some abusive and false material

Pinterest has received kudos for moderation that relies on customizing search results to hide or counter material, but it appears to have its limits. OneZero has discovered numerous cases where Pinterest’s moderation didn’t catch some abusive or false content, including sexualized photos of young girls, conspiracy theories (including those for 5G and QAnon) and racist material. The issue revolves around “loopholes” that get past Pinterest’s standard search approach.

The abuse filters typically kick in on Pinterest itself. You can’t search from the homepage if you haven’t logged in, but you can get round that by visiting another account’s page. And if you use the right Google searches, you can find a slew of content that Pinterest’s filters would otherwise detect. Moreover, Pinterest’s autocomplete and recommendation systems may also steer users toward racist and misleading material.