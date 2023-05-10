Pixel Tablet vs. the competition: Google's latest stab at making Android tablets a thing

Google is ready to give Android tablets another go. Nearly five years after launching the ill-fated Pixel Slate, the company has fully taken the wraps off its latest large-screen device, the Pixel Tablet. Google had teased the device a couple of times over the past year, but now it's official: This is a 10.95-inch tablet that doubles as a Nest Hub-style smart display with an included speaker dock. That dock also charges the tablet, and the slate itself runs on the same Tensor G2 SoC you'd find in a Pixel 7 phone.
The Pixel Tablet starts at $499 and is available to pre-order starting today, with shipping starting in June. We'll have a full review in the future, but for now, we've laid out how the device compares on the spec sheet to a couple popular alternatives in Apple's 10th-gen iPad and Samsung's Galaxy Tab A8. The $599 iPad Air and $630 Galaxy Tab S8 are notable options here, too, but since the Pixel Tablet is really two devices in one, we've stuck to sub-$500 options below. You can read our initial hands-on for more impressions.
Google Pixel Tablet
Apple iPad (10th gen)
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8
Pricing (MSRP)
$499 (128 GB), $599 (256 GB)
$449 (64 GB), $599 (256 GB)
$230 (32 GB), $280 (64 GB), $330 (128 GB)
Dimensions
258 x 169 x 8.1mm (10.2 x 6.7 x 0.3 inches)
248.6 x 179.5 x 7mm (9.79 x 7.07 x 0.28 inches)
246.8 x 161.9 x 6.9mm (9.72 x 6.37 x 0.27 inches)
Weight
493g (17.4 oz)
477g (16.8 oz)
508g (17.9 oz)
Screen size
10.95 inches (278mm)
10.9 inches (277mm)
10.5 inches (267mm)
Screen resolution
2,560 x 1,600 (276 ppi)
2,360 x 1,640 (264 ppi)
1,920 x 1,200 (216 ppi)
Screen type
LCD, 16:10 aspect ratio, 500 nits brightness (typical)
IPS LCD, 23:16 aspect ratio, 500 nits brightness (typical)
TFT LCD, 16:10 aspect ratio
SoC
Google Tensor G2
Apple A14 Bionic
Unisoc Tiger T618
RAM
8 GB LPDDR5
4 GB LPDDR4X
3 GB / 4 GB
Battery
27 Wh
28.6 Wh (7,606 mAh)
7,040 mAh
Internal storage
128 GB / 256 GB
64 GB / 256 GB
32 GB / 64 GB / 128 GB
External storage
None
None
microSDXC up to 1 TB
Rear camera(s)
8MP, f/2.0
12MP, f/1.8, 5x Digital zoom
8MP
Front camera(s)
8MP, f/2.0
12MP, f/2.4
5MP
Video capture
Front camera: 1080p at 30 fps
Rear camera: 1080p at 30 fps
Front camera: 1080p at 25 fps, 30 fps, 60 fps
Rear camera: 4K at 24 fps, 25 fps, 30 fps, 60 fps; 1080p at 25 fps, 30 fps, 60 fps, 120 fps, 240 fps
Front camera: 1080p at 30 fps
Rear camera: 1080p at 30 fps
WiFi
WiFi 6
WiFi 6
802.11ac
Bluetooth
v5.2
v5.2
v5.0
OS
Android 13
5 years of security updates
iPadOS 16.1, upgradeable to iPadOS 16.4.1
Android 11, upgradeable to Android 13, One UI 5.1
Colors
Porcelain, Hazel, Rose
Silver, Blue, Pink, Yellow
Gray, Silver, Pink Gold
Other features
Comes with Charging Speaker Dock for 15W wireless charging, external speakers and smart home control; Google Cast support (in Hub Mode), stylus support, USB-C 3.2 Gen 1, Titan M2 security chip, 1-year warranty
Apple Pencil (1st gen) support, Cellular models available, FaceTime, Center Stage, iMessage, landscape-oriented front camera, USB-C 2.0, 1-year warranty
3.5mm headphone jack, Dolby Atmos tuning, 15W charging, USB-C 2.0
Follow all of the news from Google I/O 2023 right here.