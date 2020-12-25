Five must-play games for your new PS5

Even if you beat Demon’s Souls on PS3 back in the day, the PS5 remake is worth another trip through Boletaria. Not only does it look gorgeous on the new hardware, but developers at Bluepoint spit-shined some of its systems and added a few bits of fresh content, including a mysterious door and Ceramic Coins that didn’t exist in the original.

Demon’s Souls has kept players busy since the PS5’s launch day, slowly unveiling its secrets and claiming thousands of hours of playtime from dedicated fans. Turns out, there’s more to this game than pure punishment.

Astro’s Playroom

SIE

This is less of a suggestion and more of a heartfelt plea. Play Astro’s Playroom. It comes pre-installed on the PS5, and at first glance, it appears to be a suite of branded demo games designed for babies -- but in truth, it’s an enjoyable rundown of everything the new hardware has to offer. Astro’s Playroom is cute and sweet, and it serves as a comprehensive introduction to the PS5 overall.

Astro’s Playroom is particularly skilled at showing off the fresh features of the DualSense controller. The gamepad’s haptic feedback system responds uniquely to different on-screen textures and actions, little sounds emanate from the built-in speaker, and the tension in the triggers can change on the fly, unlocking a new world of pressure-sensitive mechanics.

If you have a PS5, you already own Astro’s Playroom, so go ahead and give it a whirl. I bet you’ll be pleasantly surprised.

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition

Capcom

Devil May Cry 5 is already a fantastic demonic action game, but the Special Edition for PS5 proves that Dante only gets better with age. Well, Dante and his twin brother, Vergil, who’s fully playable in the latest version. The Special Edition adds an option to slice through the campaign as Vergil, with a totally different moveset than Dante, and the result is thrilling.

Not to mention, the game itself performs beautifully on PS5, with blazing fast load times and the addition of ray tracing at 4K and 30fps, or without ray tracing at 4K and 60fps. The Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition also introduces new yet familiar gameplay modes for fans looking to perfect that S-rank.