PlayStation is the latest to join the Facebook ad boycott

Sony’s PlayStation brand is the latest to jump on board with other companies who have stopped running ads on Facebook and Instagram, reports GamesIndustry.biz. PlayStation is joining a host of other brands who’ve stopped running ads on the platforms to protest how the company handles hate speech and other hateful content.
In a statement to GamesIndustry.biz, PlayStation said "In support of the #StopHateForProfit campaign, we have globally suspended our Facebook and Instagram activity, including advertising and non-paid content, until the end of July. We stand for working (and playing) together for good."