Sony's next PlayStation stream has 'no big PS5' announcements

Sony has just announced that its latest “State of Play” event is happening this Thursday, August 6th at 4PM ET — but don’t expect quite the volume of news we got at the last big PlayStation event. In early June, we saw a ton of PS5 games and the first look at the console itself, but this time Sony says there are “no big PS5 announcements.” Still, it’s going to be a 40-minute look at PS4 and PS VR titles from third-party studios, which sounds like we should see some games we’ll get to play sooner than later.

State of Play returns Thursday at 1:00pm Pacific!



What to expect:

▪️ A focus on upcoming PS4 & PS VR games

▪️ A few quick check-ins on third-party and indie games from June’s PS5 showcase

▪️ No big PS5 announcements!



While there isn’t much on the docket for the PS5, Sony also said that it would have a “few” updates on third-party and indie PS5 games that were revealed in June. But there’s no information about hardware pricing, release dates or anything else about the PS5. There also aren’t going to be any updates from the first-party PlayStation Studios developers, either; Sony is clearly trying to manage expectations for how noteworthy this event will be. But still, 40 minutes of new game details is nothing to sneeze at.