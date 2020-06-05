‘Pokémon Go’ raid invites will let friends join your battle remotely

Pokémon Go creators recently announced that two of the game’s many planned updates will be available this summer: the ability to invite friends to raid battles, and a stickers feature for gifts. The raid battles feature is set to be released sometime this month, according to a statement on the Pokémon Go website. Niantic gave a less specific timeframe for the stickers, simply saying players can expect it “soon.”

Pokémon Go has traditionally required players to venture outside and explore their communities in order to play the game. In recent months, developer Niantic has enacted a few changes to make the game more playable in the age of COVID-19-spurred lockdowns. The new battle raids feature seems to be a continuation of those changes. Previously, you could only enter into a battle raid if you were physically nearby. The new change allows you to remotely invite friends into a raid you’ve entered before, physical proximity not required.