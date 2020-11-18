Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Niantic

Pokemon Go raises the level cap and adds seasons in its biggest update yet

And who wouldn't want to catch a Froakie of their very own?
Andrew Tarantola, @terrortola
21m ago
pokemon go beyond
Niantic

Pokemon GO has undergone a number of evolutions since its debut in 2016 but, come November 30th, players will witness the game’s biggest gameplay changes to date. The “GO Beyond” update, as Niantic has dubbed it, will immediately implement a raise the experience cap to level 50, improve trainer leveling, offer a new Seasons feature and incorporate previously-uncatchable Pokemon from the game’s Kalos region.

In addition to the level 50 cap raise, any players that breaks into the 40s by the end of the year will be granted special bonuses. Lower ranked trainers, for their part, will see a number of improvements and streamlined processes in their ongoing leveling progress. Additionally, Niantic is also rolling out tweaks to features including “encountering and catching Pokémon, Adventure Sync, Buddy Adventure, Field Research, and Gifts,” according to a Wednesday press release from the company.

The Seasons feature is a rotating quarterly in-game theme. Niantic points out that existing in-game events will continue as scheduled but could be more heavily tied into their respective Season moving forward. For example, the Season of Celebration is set to begin on December 1st at 8am local and its tie-in events will involve hunting those Kalos Pokemon mentioned earlier. The following day, those same Pokemon — including Chespin, Fennekin, Pyroar, Froakie, and Fletchling — will begin appearing in the Pokemon GO wilds for anyone to capture. And between the 2nd at 10am local and the 8th at 10pm local, trainers can compete for the Mysterious Raid Egg and the unknowable Pokemon residing within a one star raid egg.

In this article: NIANTIC, Pokemon Go, GO Beyond, gaming
