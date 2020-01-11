'Pokémon Go' introduces remote raids to encourage staying at home

Niantic is doing more to promote playing Pokémon Go at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. The studio has introduced a purchasable Remote Raid Pass that lets you play shared raids (and earn legendary Pokémon) in your area without having to visit their real-world locations. Given that raids normally require multiple people congregating in the same place, this could prove to be a very literal life-saver.

There are other home-friendly changes coming, such as receiving bonus Field Research tasks and gifts from buddy Pokémon without having to visit a Pokéstop.