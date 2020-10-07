Polar's latest flagship fitness watch focuses on workout recovery

These days, the majority of wearables updates center on evolution rather than revolution since most of them are already plenty good enough. Polar’s newest flagship multi-sport watch, the Vantage V2, embraces this idea with a greater focus on the period of time around your workout. The emphasis is on determining whether you’re ready to do a full workout, and when you’ll feel the benefit of going hard on a given day.
That means that you’ll be able to test and see if your legs are ready for a training session with a new, “Leg Recovery Test.” That’s a similar set of insights that you’ve been able to enjoy on other Polar watches, like the Ignite, albeit with a focus on specific muscle groups.