Login
Sign up
Polestar 2
Engadget

The Polestar 2 offers Volvo quality in a performance EV

Polestar's first stab at an EV is a success.
Roberto Baldwin
R. Baldwin|05.26.21
@strngwys

Sponsored Links

Roberto Baldwin
R. Baldwin
@strngwys
May 26th, 2021
In this article: gear, volvo, polestar 2, feature, EV, polestar

Polestar is a new automaker with two cars under its belt and a roadmap of vehicles planned for the future. It’s got grand ambitions and they start with the Polestar 2. Sure the Polestar 1 is the halo car, but it’s a limited-edition hybrid that no one can afford or even get their hands on. If Polestar is to match its ambitions, the Polestar 2 needs to be a great EV. It is.

With a starting price of $59,900, the all-wheel-drive Polestar 2 first edition isn’t cheap. Fortunately for those being a bit more careful with their bank accounts, a less expensive rear-wheel-drive version is on its way. But while we wait, the $60,000 performance EV impresses with spirited driving, an eye-catching design and an Android Automotive infotainment system that won us over. Check out the video above for the full story.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget