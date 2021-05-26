Polestar is a new automaker with two cars under its belt and a roadmap of vehicles planned for the future. It’s got grand ambitions and they start with the Polestar 2. Sure the Polestar 1 is the halo car, but it’s a limited-edition hybrid that no one can afford or even get their hands on. If Polestar is to match its ambitions, the Polestar 2 needs to be a great EV. It is.

With a starting price of $59,900, the all-wheel-drive Polestar 2 first edition isn’t cheap. Fortunately for those being a bit more careful with their bank accounts, a less expensive rear-wheel-drive version is on its way. But while we wait, the $60,000 performance EV impresses with spirited driving, an eye-catching design and an Android Automotive infotainment system that won us over. Check out the video above for the full story.