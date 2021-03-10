Polestar's latest EV concept is an adorable three-wheeled cargo sled

At this point in its history, Volvo’s Polestar brand is best known for making upscale EVs like the $60,000 Polestar 2. That’s what makes its latest project, Re:Move, so unusual. It’s a three-wheeled electric sled that came out of a remote collaboration between the automaker, industrial designer Konstantin Grcic, electric motorcycle maker Cake, aluminum manufacturer Hydro and Wallpaper Magazine. The group says they set out to re-envision what last-mile delivery could look like in a post-pandemic world. Re:Move is the result of that collaboration.

Polestar

There aren't many details on the EV just yet, but Polestar says it's designed to be compact enough to drive in most bike lanes while carrying approximately 600 pounds of cargo. The frame is also made from fully recycled aluminum. As a cyclist, I’m not sure how I feel about sharing a bike lane with what is essentially an oversized e-bike, but at least it’s better than a parked FedEx or UPS truck forcing cyclists into a car lane.

What’s more, Polestar seems serious about turning Re:Move into something that could eventually make its way to city streets. The company says it will unveil a working version of the Re:Move this fall. In the meantime, it will host an SXSW session detailing the work that went into the design on March 17th.