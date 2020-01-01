Latest in Gear

Image credit: Portland Press Herald via Getty Images

Police reform bill proposes mandatory body cameras for federal officers

They can't use facial recognition tech without a court order.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
3h ago
64 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

PORTLAND, ME - OCTOBER 4: Patrol officer Nevin Rand displays a body camera that all patrol officers on the Portland Police Department will now wear while on patrol. Photographed on Friday, October 4, 2019 at the Portland Police Department. (Staff photo by Gregory Rec/Portland Press Herald via Getty Images)
Portland Press Herald via Getty Images

Congressional Democrats have unveiled a sweeping police reform bill with the aim of overhauling law enforcement in the US. They announced the Justice in Policing Act of 2020 following the alleged police murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis two weeks ago. His death sparked widespread protests against police brutality and racism.

Among the measures the authors propose are mandatory body cameras for all uniformed federal officers and dashboard cameras for marked federal police vehicles. However, the bill won’t require state and local police officers to wear them.

Officers will have to switch on their cameras whenever they're responding to a service call or interacting with a member of the public in "any other law enforcement or investigative encounter." If it's not safe or possible for them to activate the camera because they're facing an immediate danger, they'll do so as soon as possible.

The bill spells out when police can ask for permission to turn off cameras. They aren't allowed to use the devices in certain circumstances either -- for instance, when filming would put informants or undercover officers at risk.

Agencies will have to store footage for six months and then permanently delete it. That timeframe is extended to three years if it captures the use of force, a subject of the footage makes a complaint or in some other cases. People who are filmed with the cameras will have the right to access the footage, as will their parents if they're a minor. If someone who has been filmed has died, their family members will be able to review the recordings.

Notably, departments won't be allowed to equip these body cameras with real-time facial recognition technology or carry out "any other form of automated analysis or analytics" without a judge's approval. Last year, California banned the use of facial recognition in body cams through 2023. Some body cam makers don't install the tech in their devices anyway.

15 February 2019, Saxony, Pirna: Symbol image of a dashcam in a car. A Dashcam is a car in the Saxon Pirna between the windshield and rearview mirror firmly installed. This records everything and is used as evidence in a claim, even if the courts do not always allow this type of recording. Photo: Daniel Schäfer/dpa (Photo by Daniel Schäfer/picture alliance via Getty Images)
picture alliance via Getty Images

As for the dashboard cameras, they'll need to be able to capture at least 10 hours of video and audio. Officers will need to start recording whenever they pull someone over or activate the emergency lights. Footage will need to be stored for 90 days, and dash cams can't use facial recognition technology either.

The federal government is more limited in how it can establish video recording standards at state and local level. Still, the bill would require those agencies to use existing federal funds to ensure the use of body cameras. Several small departments have ditched them in recent years after claiming that they cost too much. Not every state mandates body cameras or has laws in place governing their use.

The act doesn't fully embrace the idea of automatically activating cameras. TASER's Axon has a number of sensors that switch on nearby body cameras when they're activated, including one that prompts all cameras within a 30-foot radius to start filming when an officer draws their gun. The bill doesn't mention traffic cameras either. They can reduce the number of police interactions by automatically sending out tickets instead of cops writing them.

Some studies have shown that body cams can be effective in compelling police to change their behavior, but others have suggested they don’t make a great deal of difference. The mere act of being recorded isn't necessarily a deterrent to police brutality, as evidenced over the past couple of weeks, and some officers just don’t use body cams even when they’re supposed to. However, they could improve police accountability. In concert with the many other reforms proposed in the bill, increased use of them might help to lower the use of force and lead to more peaceful resolutions.

The bill also seeks to ban law enforcement at all levels from racial, religious and discriminatory profiling with mandatory training to prevent it. If passed into law, it'd require local and state law enforcement to record instances when force is used and make it harder for agencies at that level to obtain military-grade equipment. Additionally, the bill aims to forbid "chokeholds, carotid holds and no-knock warrants at the federal level."

Los Angeles, California / USA - May 1, 2020: A Los Angeles Police (LAPD) Officer wearing a body camera stands watch outside of City Hall.
MattGush via Getty Images

So far, 35 senators and 166 House representatives (all Democrats) have co-sponsored the bill. It has also won backing from the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, The National Coalition on Black Civic Participation, Demand Progress and other organizations. While there's a good chance of the Justice in Policing Act of 2020 passing the Democrat-controlled House, it might face more resistance in the Senate, where Republicans hold sway.

Meanwhile, Canada’s prime minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday that he’ll try to persuade provincial premiers to equip officers with body cameras amid growing calls for them in the country. He noted that while they aren't a magic solution to the problems of discrimination, "it is something that is, in my opinion, what we need to move forward with.”

In this article: politics, police, police brutality, body cameras, george floyd, bodycameras, justice in policiing act, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Share
64 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's 2020 Dads and Grads gift guide

Engadget's 2020 Dads and Grads gift guide

View
MIT fit tens of thousands of artificial brain synapses on a single chip

MIT fit tens of thousands of artificial brain synapses on a single chip

View
The US Air Force is preparing a human versus AI dogfight

The US Air Force is preparing a human versus AI dogfight

View
Twitch streamers receive a flood of music copyright claims for old clips

Twitch streamers receive a flood of music copyright claims for old clips

View
Elon Musk says Starship is SpaceX's 'top priority' from now on

Elon Musk says Starship is SpaceX's 'top priority' from now on

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr