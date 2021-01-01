Latest in Gear

Image credit: Ethan Miller via Getty Images

Pornhub will use a third-party firm to verify IDs on uploaded content

The website has listed the steps it has taken since it was accused of hosting illegal content.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
1h ago
Comments
47 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

LAS VEGAS, NV - JANUARY 24: A Pornhub logo is displayed at the company's booth at the 2018 AVN Adult Entertainment Expo at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on January 24, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Ethan Miller via Getty Images

Pornhub has been on damage control ever since a New York Times report published in December accused it of allowing the monetization of child exploitation, revenge porn and other illegal content with its lax policy enforcement. Now, the website has expounded upon the steps it has taken since then, including getting the services of a third-party firm called Yoti to verify the identities of users uploading content.

Shortly after the NYT piece went out, Pornhub banned all uploads from unverified users and prevented people from downloading videos. It then removed millions of videos from its platform, all uploaded by unverified users and non-content partners. The website, and all the properties owned by its parent company MindGeek, now only accepts uploads by members of its Model Program, namely studio partners and verified users.

Anyone who wants to join the program will have to verify their identities through Yoti, which requires applicants to submit a current photo and a government-approved ID. According to Ars Technica, Yoti is a London-based company whose customers (Pornhub, in this case) wouldn’t see any documentation submitted at all. In its support documents, Yoti says it can only see people’s submitted data for up to seven days while it verifies that their photo matches the one in their government ID using face recognition software. After that, it encrypts the information such that the company itself won’t be able to see it anymore.

In addition, Pornhub says its parent company expanded its moderation efforts with human moderators dedicated to reviewing every single upload. It recently launched a Trusted Flagger Program, as well, which gives 40 non-profit organizations dedicated to child safety on the internet the power to flag anything they think violates the website’s Terms of Service. The videos non-profit partners flag will be immediately disabled to prevent their spread as soon as possible, in case they truly do contain illegal content.

In this article: Pornhub, security, Yoti, MindGeek, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
47 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

IBM quantum computers now finish some tasks in hours, not months

IBM quantum computers now finish some tasks in hours, not months

View
CDPR urges 'Cyberpunk 2077' players to avoid using mods for now

CDPR urges 'Cyberpunk 2077' players to avoid using mods for now

View
ICYMI: We test out the latest Samsung Galaxy smartphones

ICYMI: We test out the latest Samsung Galaxy smartphones

View
Amazon's new CEO plans to 'hang in there' on game development

Amazon's new CEO plans to 'hang in there' on game development

View
Samsung's Galaxy Watch 3 ECG tracking comes to 31 more countries

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 3 ECG tracking comes to 31 more countries

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr