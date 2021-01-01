Pornhub will use a third-party firm to verify IDs on uploaded content

Anyone who wants to join the program will have to verify their identities through Yoti, which requires applicants to submit a current photo and a government-approved ID. According to Ars Technica, Yoti is a London-based company whose customers (Pornhub, in this case) wouldn’t see any documentation submitted at all. In its support documents, Yoti says it can only see people’s submitted data for up to seven days while it verifies that their photo matches the one in their government ID using face recognition software. After that, it encrypts the information such that the company itself won’t be able to see it anymore.

In addition, Pornhub says its parent company expanded its moderation efforts with human moderators dedicated to reviewing every single upload. It recently launched a Trusted Flagger Program, as well, which gives 40 non-profit organizations dedicated to child safety on the internet the power to flag anything they think violates the website’s Terms of Service. The videos non-profit partners flag will be immediately disabled to prevent their spread as soon as possible, in case they truly do contain illegal content.