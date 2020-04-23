CarPlay in your classic Porsche, just what you needed

Porsche has announced new infotainment systems that combine modern features like CarPlay support and Bluetooth connectivity with classic design sensibilities. There are two versions of the Porsche Classic Communication Management system -- PCCM for short. The first is a single-DIN unit that features a 3.5-inch display. It's compatible with vintage Porsche models as far back as the first 911 models the automaker released in the 1960s.
Besides the built-in touchscreen, it features an SD card slot, USB port and an auxiliary input. As you can see from the photo Porsche shared (above), it also includes several analog buttons and dials to help it fit in seamlessly with the interior of an older car.