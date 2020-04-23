CarPlay in your classic Porsche, just what you needed

Porsche

For more modern vehicles from the 90s, including 986 generation Boxster models, Porsche is also releasing a double-DIN unit with a 7-inch display. Like its single-DIN counterpart, the PCCM Plus features USB and Bluetooth connectivity, as well as an SD card slot and an auxiliary port. The bigger unit is also compatible with Android Auto. Moreover, both units include support for DAB+, a digital radio standard that's popular outside of North America.

At €1,439.89 and €1,606.51 (approximately $1550 and $1729, respectively), the two units aren't exactly cheap. You could save money by buying an aftermarket unit, but chances are it will stick out like a sore thumb against a classic dashboard. Besides, if you're wealthy enough to own a vintage Porsche, the price of these units probably isn't an issue.

In a way, it's surprising we haven't seen more automakers release first-party infotainment systems that match with their older vehicles. Then again, most car companies would probably prefer you to buy one of their newest models to get access to a feature like CarPlay. The two stereo units are available through the German Porsche Classic site, though no word on US availability yet.