Positive Grid Spark Live is a 4-channel all-in-one PA and guitar amp

Positive Grid has already proven its aptitude for guitar amps with increasingly small entries in its Spark line. But for NAMM 2024 its going big with the Spark Live, a 150 watt portable PA system with four speakers and four channels of audio inputs. Rather than quiet solo practice, the Spark Live is meant for band practices or small gigs.

The first channel is dedicated to guitar and has pretty much the full power of Positive Grid's modeling technology at its disposal. There are 33 amp models and 43 effect builtin that can be combined into eight different presets that are easily accessible from the main control panel.

Channel two has a combo 1/4-inch / XLR input and has presets and effects customized for bass, vocals and acoustic guitar. There are preamp models as well as new effects unique to the Spark Live. Channel three and four are a stereo pair of direct ins. There are amp models or effects here, but you can run straight in from a synth, a amp simulator pedal or even just a backing track from a computer.

There's also a sensor inside that allows it to dynamically change its EQ based on position. When vertical the Live has a more direct and punchier tone. But when laid on its side, it delivers a wider, softer stereo field. There's even a built in tilt stand so you can direct the sound where necessary. It can also adjust volume automatically based on incoming signals. There's even an option battery pack for $79 that can power the Spark Live for up to eight hours.

In addition to the Live, Positive Grid also announced the Spark Control X, a Bluetooth foot controller for its Spark line of amps. It can connect to the Spark Live all the way down to the minuscule Spark Go. It has six customizable foot switches, MIDI support, an expression pedal jack and a builtin rechargeable battery. Positive Grid even includes three clear overlays that you can write on with a dry erase marker so you know what each switch does.

To round out it deluge of announcements for NAMM 2024, Positive Grid also unveiled the Spark Link wireless guitar system. Wireless guitar transmission systems are nothing new, but Positive Grid undercuts other players in the field with a price of $129. And it claims the Link has a range of 70 feet, 20 feet more than most.

All of Positive Grid's new products are available for pre-order direct from the company. Spark Live will retail for $549, but there's a $50 off coupon available during the pre-order period. The Spark Control X and Spark Link can be preordered for $149 and $129, respectively.

This article contains affilate links; if you click such a link and make a purchase, we may earn a commission.