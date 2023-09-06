'PowerWash Simulator' will let you clean the grime away from Back to the Future’s DeLorean Another notable crossover for one of last year’s biggest surprise hits is on the way.

As it turns out, time travel can be filthy work. It seems the DeLorean Doc Brown and Marty McFly use to visit various historical periods is particularly mucky and you’ll soon have the chance to clean it up. That’s because a Back to the Future expansion is on the way to PowerWash Simulator , a self-explanatory game that turned out to be one of 2022’s biggest surprise hits.

It’s PowerWash Simulator’s latest notable crossover, following Final Fantasy VII , Tomb Raider and SpongeBob SquarePants DLC. A Warhammer 40K expansion is on the way too.

The classic time machine isn’t the only thing you’ll get to clean with a virtual high-pressure blast of water in the upcoming DLC. It also features Doc Brown’s van, the Hill Valley Clocktower, the Holomax Theatre and the Time Train. There will be 10 more achievements or trophies to snag too. The Back to the Future expansion will arrive later this year. It will cost $8.