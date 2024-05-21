Pre-order Samsung’s first Copilot+ laptop and get a free 50-inch 4K TV

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

The Galaxy Book4 Edge starts at $1,350, and the TV retails for $380.

Samsung was among the Microsoft hardware partners unveiling AI-powered PCs on Monday. If you pre-order the company’s Galaxy Book4 Edge, which uses Qualcomm’s Arm-based Snapdragon X Elite processor to run AI models locally, you can get a free 50-inch Samsung Crystal UHD TV as a bonus.

The Galaxy Book4 Edge supports the Windows Copilot+ features Microsoft announced on Monday, including Recall (an AI-powered “photographic memory” for everything you do on your PC) and Cocreator image generation. It processes these AI features locally, so your data won’t leave your device.

The laptop comes in several variants, starting at $1,350. That entry-level price gets you a 14-inch model with a base Snapdragon X Elite processor, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Although Samsung accepts trade-ins when you buy the laptop, you can only get the free TV when you buy the Galaxy Book at its full price. Of course, if you return it, you’ll need to send the TV back, too, or you’ll have to pay its full $380 price.

The Galaxy Book4 Edge also comes in 16-inch variants. The base model in that size ($1,450) has the same entry-level Snapdragon X Elite processor (3.4GHz) and 512GB storage as the smaller variant. Meanwhile, a higher-end ($1,750) version, exclusive to the 16-inch model, uses a 3.8GHz variant of Qualcomm’s processor and gives you 1TB of storage.

The 50-inch TV has a $380 retail price, making the pre-order offer quite the free perk. It has a 3,840 x 2,160 resolution and supports 4K upscaling, HDR and up to a 60Hz refresh rate.

You’ll see the television added to your purchase when you pre-order the Galaxy Book4 Edge from Samsung’s website. Samsung says the promotion is limited to one per customer and is only available while supplies last. The laptop will start shipping on June 18.

