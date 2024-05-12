Pre-orders for Ghost of Tsushima on PC are being canceled in countries without PSN access

People who pre-ordered the PC port of Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut in countries that don’t have access to PlayStation Network (PSN) were reportedly notified this weekend that their purchases have been canceled and auto-refunded. Steam, Green Man Gaming and the Epic Games Store have all been canceling these orders, Eurogamer reports. Developer Sucker Punch previously said that a PSN account would only be needed for the game’s multiplayer mode, and the single-player campaign would be playable without it. But, here we are — and just days after the Helldivers 2 mess that transpired last week.

According to Eurogamer, people in affected areas were sent an email letting them know their orders were being refunded, saying, “The publisher of this game is now requiring a secondary account to play portions of this game — and this account cannot be created from your country.” Prior to this, Ghost of Tsushima was delisted from Steam in the over 170 countries without PSN, PCGamer and other outlets have reported. Sony hasn’t said anything publicly about the whole debacle yet. Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut is slated to be released for PC on Thursday.