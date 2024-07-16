Prime Day deals discount the Google Pixel 8a to $449

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

It doesn't get better than the Google Pixel 8a if you want a quality handset for $500 or less. But thanks to Amazon Prime Day, you can get the excellent Android phone for even less. Prime Day deals have knocked $50 off the Pixel 8a, bringing it down to a record low of $449 — the best price we've seen since it launched a few months ago.

The Pixel 8a sits at the top of our list of the best midrange smartphones thanks to its Tensor G3 chipset, 120Hz OLED touchscreen, excellent cameras and strong battery life. The G3 processor not only enables excellent performance, but it also provides handy AI features like Audio Magic Eraser, Best Take and Magic Editor. The 6.1-inch OLED screen produces deep blacks and vibrant colors, and the 120Hz refresh rate goes a long way to making it feel smoother when scrolling. The handset has an IP67 rating as well, so it'll be protected from dust and water.

You're getting a rear camera array that includes a 64MP main and 13MP ultra-wide sensors on the Pixel 8a, same as those found in the previous Pixel 7a. But it punches well above its weight, producing images with accurate colors and sharp details, plus Night Sight mode does a good job taking photos in low light conditions. As for battery life, the Pixel 8a lasted over 20 hours in our testing and the handset supports both wired and wireless charging.

If you don't want to spend too much money on your next phone but still want a handset with many advanced features, the Pixel 8a is your best bet. However, it's worth noting that Prime Day deals have also brought down the prices of the standard Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro to $499 and $699, respectively.

