Prime Day deals include up to $300 off Google Pixel 8 smartphones

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Amazon Prime Day has brought a slew of deals on some of our favorite gadgets, including a top pick of ours for the best smartphone you can get. The Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro handsets are down to $499 and $699, respectively, thanks to Prime Day deals. Those are record-low prices for each, with the steepest discount being $300 off the Pixel 8 Pro.

Google Pixel smartphones have been some of our favorites for a long time, and if you're an Android loyalist, there are no better phones to get at the moment. In our review, these handsets impressed with their Actua and Super Actua displays, refined design, speedy performance and AI features provided by the new Tensor G3 chipset and improved battery lives.

The Pixel 8 is the more compact of the two, with a 6.2-inch touchscreen, and it shares most of the same features with the Pixel 8 Pro. But the latter provides a few extra features including a higher max brightness on its display, a new temperature sensor and configurations with up to 1TB of storage. You'll also get a 48-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 48MP telephoto lens in addition to the 50MP main camera on the Pixel 8 Pro. AI photo features like Best Take and Magic Editor are shared between the two handsets.

If you want to get some of the benefits of a Pixel 8 phone without spending quite so much, the good news is that the Pixel 8a midrange handset is also on sale for Prime Day. It's down to a record low of $449, which represents a $50 discount.

Google Pixel 8 $499 $699 Save $200 See at Amazon

Google Pixel 8a $449 $499 Save $50 See at Amazon

Your Prime Day Shopping Guide: See all of our Prime Day coverage. Shop the best Prime Day deals on Yahoo Life. Follow Engadget for Prime Day tech deals. Hear from Autoblog’s experts on the best Amazon Prime Day deals for your car, garage, and home, and find Prime Day sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.