Prime Day gaming deals for 2024: Save big on the PS5, headsets, mice and more

Amazon’s Prime Day sales tend to be a decent source of discounts for gaming gear, and its latest “Prime Big Deal Days” event is no exception. The two-day promotion includes a $50 price drop on the PlayStation 5, for example, while other games, headsets, mice and controllers we like are down to all-time or near-low prices as well. If you’re looking to upgrade your setup and can’t wait until Black Friday, we’ve rounded up the best Prime Day deals on gaming devices below. We’ll update this post as we find more; just remember that you need to be a Prime member to access some of the offers.

Corsair Scimitar Elite Wireless MMO gaming mouse for $90 ($40 off) : The Scimitar Elite is the wireless version of the top MMO pick in our gaming mouse buying guide. It offers 12 customizable side buttons that make it easier to pull of complex commands in MOBAs or MMOs like Final Fantasy XIV. This is the second-largest discount we’ve seen.

Razer Basilisk V3 wired gaming mouse for $40 ($30 off) : We recommend the Basilisk V3 in our guide to the best gaming mice for those who prefer a more ergonomic, right-handed shape and don't mind connecting over a cable. This deal matches the device's all-time low. It's worth noting that Razer announced an updated version of this mouse with an improved sensor just last week — we plan to test that model soon, but the upgrades appear to be fairly minor in practice.

Corsair Virtuoso Pro gaming headset for $140 ($60 off) : The Virtuoso Pro is another wired open-back pair we recommend in our gaming headset guide. It’s not quite as good of a value as the Astro A40 TR, but it has a clearer mic, and we found its sound profile to work better with some (but not all) games. This deal matches the lowest price we’ve tracked.

Astro A40 TR gaming headset for $90 ($40 off) : It’s several years old, but the open-back Astro A40 TR remains a top wired gaming headset thanks to its spacious sound and comfy design. The built-in microphone is pretty mediocre, however. This deal checks in $10 below the usual discount price we’ve seen over the course of this year.

Xbox Series X (1TB) + $25 Best Buy gift card for $450 ($75 off) : This is neither an Amazon deal nor an all-time low, but those who'd prefer an Xbox can also take $50 off a new console at Best Buy. The retailer will throw in a $25 digital gift card with your purchase.

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition (slim) for $400 ($50 off) : If you’re 100 percent sure you’ll only buy games digitally, the version of the PS5 without a disc drive is also on sale for $50 less. Annoyingly, this was the standard going rate for the original PS5 Digital Edition, but Sony hiked the console’s MSRP by $50 when it introduced these “slim” models last year.

PlayStation 5 (slim) for $449 ($51 off MSRP) : While this isn’t the best PS5 deal we’ve ever seen, steeper discounts for Sony’s console have been infrequent, so this isn’t the worst time to hop aboard. If nothing else, it’s a better value for most than the PS5 Pro .

8BitDo Ultimate Bluetooth Controller for $50 ($20 off): While not an all-time low, this discount takes $10 off the usual street price for 8BitDo's wireless Switch/PC gamepad, which we've raved about before. It's a bit on the smaller side, but it's comfortable, with durable Hall effect joysticks that should avoid the "drift" sensation that's plagued Nintendo's Joy-Cons. If you don't need Bluetooth support, another model that only connects over a USB dongle is on sale for $10 less. That variant also uses Xbox-style face buttons instead of Switch ones.

ASUS ROG Strix Scope II 96 Wireless gaming keyboard for $142 ($38 off): This honorable mention from our guide to the best gaming keyboards offers a stellar typing experience, with a sturdy case, layers of sound-dampening foam and crisp PBT keycaps. The stock switches in this configuration are great, but they're also hot-swappable if you ever want to change things up. This deal is only about $15 off the keyboard's usual going rate, but it's still the second-best price we've tracked.

8BitDo Retro Mechanical Keyboard (Fami Edition) for $76 ($24 off): This wireless keyboard should appeal to anyone looking for a "vintage tech" aesthetic, as its keycaps and color accents are inspired by Nintendo's old Famicom console. It feels great to type on beyond that, though the default switches are somewhat noisy, so you may not want to use it in an office setting. This discount isn't an all-time low, but we normally see the device retail between $90 and $100.

WD Black C50 Xbox Expansion Card (1TB) for $121 ($37 off): It’s a pain in the neck, but the only way to fully expand the storage of an Xbox Series X/S is to use a proprietary expansion card such as the C50. This deal isn’t an all-time low, but it’s $10 to $20 cheaper than the typical street prices we’ve seen over the last several months. Seagate’s Xbox cards are technically on sale as well, but those “discounts” aren’t anything significant.

Seagate Xbox Storage Expansion Card (2TB) for $199 ($50 off): If you want to add 2TB to your Xbox, meanwhile, this is the best price to date for Seagate's expansion card. There's little performance difference between this and the C50, so which one is best simply comes down to how much space you need.