Prime Day gaming deals for 2024: Save big on the PS5, headsets, mice and more
Here are the best deals for gamers we could find during Amazon's October Prime Day sale.
Amazon’s Prime Day sales tend to be a decent source of discounts for gaming gear, and its latest “Prime Big Deal Days” event is no exception. The two-day promotion includes a $50 price drop on the PlayStation 5, for example, while other games, headsets, mice and controllers we like are down to all-time or near-low prices as well. If you’re looking to upgrade your setup and can’t wait until Black Friday, we’ve rounded up the best Prime Day deals on gaming devices below. We’ll update this post as we find more; just remember that you need to be a Prime member to access some of the offers.
Best Prime Day gaming deals
PlayStation 5 (slim) for $449 ($51 off MSRP): While this isn’t the best PS5 deal we’ve ever seen, steeper discounts for Sony’s console have been infrequent, so this isn’t the worst time to hop aboard. If nothing else, it’s a better value for most than the PS5 Pro.
PlayStation 5 Digital Edition (slim) for $400 ($50 off): If you’re 100 percent sure you’ll only buy games digitally, the version of the PS5 without a disc drive is also on sale for $50 less. Annoyingly, this was the standard going rate for the original PS5 Digital Edition, but Sony hiked the console’s MSRP by $50 when it introduced these “slim” models last year.
Xbox Series X (1TB) + $25 Best Buy gift card for $450 ($75 off): This is neither an Amazon deal nor an all-time low, but those who'd prefer an Xbox can also take $50 off a new console at Best Buy. The retailer will throw in a $25 digital gift card with your purchase.
Astro A40 TR gaming headset for $90 ($40 off): It’s several years old, but the open-back Astro A40 TR remains a top wired gaming headset thanks to its spacious sound and comfy design. The built-in microphone is pretty mediocre, however. This deal checks in $10 below the usual discount price we’ve seen over the course of this year.
Corsair Virtuoso Pro gaming headset for $140 ($60 off): The Virtuoso Pro is another wired open-back pair we recommend in our gaming headset guide. It’s not quite as good of a value as the Astro A40 TR, but it has a clearer mic, and we found its sound profile to work better with some (but not all) games. This deal matches the lowest price we’ve tracked.
Razer Basilisk V3 wired gaming mouse for $40 ($30 off): We recommend the Basilisk V3 in our guide to the best gaming mice for those who prefer a more ergonomic, right-handed shape and don't mind connecting over a cable. This deal matches the device's all-time low. It's worth noting that Razer announced an updated version of this mouse with an improved sensor just last week — we plan to test that model soon, but the upgrades appear to be fairly minor in practice.
Corsair Scimitar Elite Wireless MMO gaming mouse for $90 ($40 off): The Scimitar Elite is the wireless version of the top MMO pick in our gaming mouse buying guide. It offers 12 customizable side buttons that make it easier to pull of complex commands in MOBAs or MMOs like Final Fantasy XIV. This is the second-largest discount we’ve seen.
8BitDo Ultimate Bluetooth Controller for $50 ($20 off): While not an all-time low, this discount takes $10 off the usual street price for 8BitDo's wireless Switch/PC gamepad, which we've raved about before. It's a bit on the smaller side, but it's comfortable, with durable Hall effect joysticks that should avoid the "drift" sensation that's plagued Nintendo's Joy-Cons. If you don't need Bluetooth support, another model that only connects over a USB dongle is on sale for $10 less. That variant also uses Xbox-style face buttons instead of Switch ones.
Backbone One (USB-C, 2nd gen) for $70 ($30 off): The Backbone One is an easy-to-use mobile game controller that we’ve recommended before. This 30 percent discount ties the lowest price we’ve seen for the second-gen model. A PlayStation-branded model — which supports Sony’s official Remote Play app on Android and iOS, instead of just the latter — is available for the same price, as are the versions that connect over Lightning.
ASUS ROG Strix Scope II 96 Wireless gaming keyboard for $142 ($38 off): This honorable mention from our guide to the best gaming keyboards offers a stellar typing experience, with a sturdy case, layers of sound-dampening foam and crisp PBT keycaps. The stock switches in this configuration are great, but they're also hot-swappable if you ever want to change things up. This deal is only about $15 off the keyboard's usual going rate, but it's still the second-best price we've tracked.
8BitDo Retro Mechanical Keyboard (Fami Edition) for $76 ($24 off): This wireless keyboard should appeal to anyone looking for a "vintage tech" aesthetic, as its keycaps and color accents are inspired by Nintendo's old Famicom console. It feels great to type on beyond that, though the default switches are somewhat noisy, so you may not want to use it in an office setting. This discount isn't an all-time low, but we normally see the device retail between $90 and $100.
WD Black C50 Xbox Expansion Card (1TB) for $121 ($37 off): It’s a pain in the neck, but the only way to fully expand the storage of an Xbox Series X/S is to use a proprietary expansion card such as the C50. This deal isn’t an all-time low, but it’s $10 to $20 cheaper than the typical street prices we’ve seen over the last several months. Seagate’s Xbox cards are technically on sale as well, but those “discounts” aren’t anything significant.
Seagate Xbox Storage Expansion Card (2TB) for $199 ($50 off): If you want to add 2TB to your Xbox, meanwhile, this is the best price to date for Seagate's expansion card. There's little performance difference between this and the C50, so which one is best simply comes down to how much space you need.
Alienware M18 R2 gaming laptop for $2,300 ($500 off): The M18 R2 is the latest version of the top 18-inch pick in our guide to the best gaming laptops. It’s an absolute hoss of a notebook, but it’s built well, and this model with an RTX 4080 GPU, 32GB of RAM and a Core i9-14900HX chip is powerful enough to play modern games in 1080p or 1440p at high-ish settings. While not cheap, this matches the config’s best price to date.
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown for $20 ($30 off): Its story isn’t much, and it doesn’t veer too far outside the usual Metroidvania lines, but The Lost Crown should be a safe bet for most people looking for a tight-playing action-platformer. This discount marks a new low for the PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch versions of the game.
Assassin’s Creed Mirage for $23 ($27 off): Mirage is a something of a throwback to older Assassin’s Creed games, one that’s smaller in scope than the more recent open-world entries. We called it a “warm, bloody hug from an old friend” in our review — in video game land, that’s a good thing. These days we usually see the game retail around $30.
Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 for $19 ($21 off): This collection includes (lightly) remastered versions of the first three Metal Gear Solid games, which remain more subversive and self-assured than most games that have hit in the decades since. A few of the series’ classic 8-bit entries are here, too, and Konami has done well to rectify most of the set’s technical issues since launch. We’ve seen this price before, but it ties an all-time low.
Madden NFL 25 for $43 ($27 off): Madden is in pretty dire need of a creative reset, but at the end of the day, it’s Madden, and it works fine enough if you just want to scratch the pro football game itch. This is the second-best price we’ve seen for the latest entry.
EA Sports College Football 25 for $43 ($27 off): If you’re more of a college sports fan, EA brought back the series formerly known as NCAA Football back from an 11-year hiatus this past summer, and it generally received higher marks than its pro counterpart. This discount is the largest we’ve seen since launch.
WWE 2K24 for $28 ($32 off): If you prefer powerbombs and Hell in a Cell matches to touchdowns and bowl games, the latest WWE 2K game is also down to the best price we’ve seen (for a console copy, that is). It’s a 2K game, so there’ll be some bugs, but it received solid reviews at launch — something we cannot say for Cody Rhodes’ neck tattoo. Keep in mind that this game is available for free with a PlayStation Plus subscription during October, so there’s no need to buy if you plan on keeping that service for a while.
