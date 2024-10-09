Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products.
Prime Day gaming deals for 2024: Save big on the PS5, headsets, mice, board games and more
Here are the best deals for gamers we could find during Amazon's October Prime Day sale.
Amazon's October Prime Day sale is nearing the finish line, but many of the event's actually decent gaming deals are still kicking. The standard and digital versions of Sony's PlayStation 5 are each $50 off, for instance, while several of the mice, headsets, controllers and board games we recommend in our various buying guides are at or near their lowest prices to date.
If you've been looking to upgrade your setup and don't want to wait until Black Friday, we've sorted through the sale and picked out the best Prime Day gaming deals we could find below. As a refresher, Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event (as it's officially called) is scheduled to conclude at 3AM ET, and you'll need to be a Prime member to access some (but not all) of the discounts.
Best Prime Day gaming deals
PlayStation 5 (slim) for $449 ($51 off MSRP): While this isn’t the best PS5 deal we’ve ever seen, steeper discounts for Sony’s console have been infrequent, so this isn’t the worst time to hop aboard. If nothing else, it’s a better value for most than the PS5 Pro.
PlayStation 5 Digital Edition (slim) for $400 ($50 off): If you’re 100 percent sure you’ll only buy games digitally, the version of the PS5 without a disc drive is also on sale for $50 less. Annoyingly, this was the standard going rate for the original PS5 Digital Edition, but Sony hiked the console’s MSRP by $50 when it introduced these “slim” models last year. NOTE: This deal has gone in and out of stock at Amazon, but it's also available at Walmart and Best Buy.
Xbox Series X (1TB) + $25 Best Buy gift card for $450 ($75 off): This is neither an Amazon deal nor an all-time low, but those who'd prefer an Xbox can also take $50 off a new console at Best Buy. The retailer will throw in a $25 digital gift card with your purchase.
Astro A40 TR gaming headset for $90 ($40 off): It’s several years old, but the open-back Astro A40 TR remains a top wired gaming headset thanks to its spacious sound and comfy design. The built-in microphone is pretty mediocre, however. This deal checks in $10 below the usual discount price we’ve seen over the course of this year.
Corsair Virtuoso Pro gaming headset for $140 ($60 off): The Virtuoso Pro is another wired open-back pair we recommend in our gaming headset guide. It’s not quite as good of a value as the Astro A40 TR, but it has a clearer mic, and we found its sound profile to work better with some (but not all) games. This deal matches the lowest price we’ve tracked.
Sennheiser HD 560S headphones for $126 ($104 off): If you don't need a built-in mic, the HD 560S is a quality pair of open-back headphones with the kind of wide, detailed sound that can help you feel immersed in most games. It's another pick from our gaming headset guide. This discount matches the lowest price we've seen in well over a year.
Razer Basilisk V3 wired gaming mouse for $40 ($30 off): We recommend the Basilisk V3 in our guide to the best gaming mice for those who prefer a more ergonomic, right-handed shape and don't mind connecting over a cable. This deal matches the device's all-time low. It's worth noting that Razer announced an updated version of this mouse with an improved sensor just last week — we plan to test that model soon, but the upgrades appear to be fairly minor in practice.
Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro wireless gaming mouse for $110 ($40 off): If you'd rather go wireless, the DeathAdder V3 Pro is another favorite from our gaming mouse guide, blending a superlight, gently contoured shape with top-shelf performance. This is only a $10 drop from the mouse's recent street price, but it still represents an all-time low.
Corsair Scimitar Elite Wireless MMO gaming mouse for $90 ($40 off): The Scimitar Elite is the wireless version of the top MMO pick in our buying guide. It offers 12 customizable side buttons that make it easier to pull of complex commands in MOBAs or MMOs like Final Fantasy XIV. This is the second-largest discount we’ve seen.
8BitDo Ultimate Bluetooth Controller for $50 ($20 off): While not an all-time low, this discount takes $10 off the usual street price for 8BitDo's wireless Switch/PC gamepad, which we've raved about before. It's a bit on the smaller side, but it's comfortable, with durable Hall effect joysticks that should avoid the "drift" sensation that's plagued Nintendo's Joy-Cons. If you don't need Bluetooth support, another model that only connects over a USB dongle is on sale for $10 less. That variant also uses Xbox-style face buttons instead of Switch ones.
Backbone One (USB-C, 2nd gen) for $70 ($30 off): The Backbone One is an easy-to-use mobile game controller that we’ve recommended before. This 30 percent discount ties the lowest price we’ve seen for the second-gen model. A PlayStation-branded model — which supports Sony’s official Remote Play app on Android and iOS, instead of just the latter — is available for the same price, as are the versions that connect over Lightning.
ASUS ROG Strix Scope II 96 Wireless gaming keyboard for $142 ($38 off): This honorable mention from our guide to the best gaming keyboards offers a stellar typing experience, with a sturdy case, layers of sound-dampening foam and crisp PBT keycaps. The stock switches in this configuration are great, but they're also hot-swappable if you ever want to change things up. This deal is only about $15 off the keyboard's usual going rate, but it's still the second-best price we've tracked.
Keychron C3 Pro mechanical keyboard for $25 ($12 off): If you just want to pay as little as possible for a mechanical keyboard that still feels great, we recommend the C3 Pro. This iteration uses cheaper ABS keycaps and lacks hot-swappable switches, but it feels and sounds remarkably pleasant for something so cheap. This deal marks another all-time low. A hot-swappable version is also on sale for $13 more.
Keychron V3 Max mechanical keyboard for $89 ($11 off): The V3 Max is another recommendation from our gaming keyboard guide, specifically for those who want a more traditional look without any "gamer-y" embellishments. This is a modest discount, but we haven't seen the board fall this low super often. If you need a numpad, the full-size V6 Max is similarly discounted at $95.
8BitDo Retro Mechanical Keyboard (Fami Edition) for $76 ($24 off): This wireless keyboard should appeal to anyone looking for a "vintage tech" aesthetic, as its keycaps and color accents are inspired by Nintendo's old Famicom console. It feels great for typing, too, though the default switches are somewhat noisy, so you may not want to use it in an office setting. This discount isn't an all-time low, but we normally see the device retail between $90 and $100.
WD Black C50 Xbox Expansion Card (1TB) for $121 ($37 off): It’s a pain in the neck, but the only way to fully expand the storage of an Xbox Series X/S is to use a proprietary expansion card such as the C50. This deal isn’t an all-time low, but it’s $10 to $20 cheaper than the typical street prices we’ve seen over the last several months.
Seagate Xbox Storage Expansion Card (2TB) for $199 ($50 off): If you want to add 2TB to your Xbox, meanwhile, this is the best price to date for Seagate's expansion card. There's little performance difference between this and the C50, so which one is best simply comes down to how much space you need.
Crucial P310 (2TB) for $168 ($97 off): The P310 is a small-size SSD you can slot into handheld gaming PCs like the Steam Deck or ASUS ROG Ally. It uses cheaper QLC memory, not the more performant TLC, but reviews suggest it'll still run well in something like the Deck. This is the lowest price we've seen for the 2TB variant.
Alienware M18 R2 gaming laptop for $2,300 ($500 off): The M18 R2 is the latest version of the top 18-inch pick in our guide to the best gaming laptops. It’s an absolute hoss of a notebook, but it’s built well, and this model with an RTX 4080 GPU, 32GB of RAM and a Core i9-14900HX chip is powerful enough to play modern games in 1080p or 1440p at high-ish settings. While not cheap, this matches the config’s best price to date.
Assassin’s Creed Mirage for $23 ($27 off): Mirage is a something of a throwback to older Assassin’s Creed games, one that’s smaller in scope than the more recent open-world entries. We called it a “warm, bloody hug from an old friend” in our review — in video game land, that’s a good thing. These days we usually see the game retail around $30.
Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 for $19 ($21 off): This collection includes (lightly) remastered versions of the first three Metal Gear Solid games, which remain more subversive and self-assured than most games that have hit in the decades since. A few of the series’ classic 8-bit entries are here, too, and Konami has done well to rectify most of the set’s technical issues since launch. We’ve seen this price before, but it ties an all-time low.
Madden NFL 25 for $43 ($27 off): Madden is in pretty dire need of a creative reset, but at the end of the day, it’s Madden, and it works fine enough if you just want to scratch the pro football game itch. This is the second-best price we’ve seen for the latest entry.
EA Sports College Football 25 for $43 ($27 off): If you’re more of a college sports fan, EA brought back the series formerly known as NCAA Football back from an 11-year hiatus this past summer, and it generally received higher marks than its pro counterpart. This discount is the largest we’ve seen since launch.
WWE 2K24 for $28 ($32 off): If you prefer powerbombs and Hell in a Cell matches to touchdowns and bowl games, the latest WWE 2K game is also down to the best price we’ve seen (for a console copy, that is). It’s a 2K game, so there’ll be some bugs, but it received solid reviews at launch — something we cannot say for Cody Rhodes’ neck tattoo. Keep in mind that this game is available for free with a PlayStation Plus subscription during October, so there’s no need to buy if you plan on keeping that service for a while.
Azul board game for $18 ($22 off): We highlight this award-winning tile-laying game in our board game gift guide, calling it "a great gift for those who are new to gaming or just anyone who enjoys strategic puzzles." This deal comes within a couple bucks of the lowest price we've tracked and marks a $14 drop from the game's common street price in recent months.
King of Tokyo board game for $25 ($20 off): Essentially Yahtzee with monsters, King of Tokyo is another pick from our board game gift guide. We recommend it for kids and newbie board gamers in particular. This deal isn't an all-time low, but it does match the best price we could find in more than a year.
Ticket to Ride board game for $30 ($25 off): This is the lowest price we've seen all year for the ever-popular train-themed strategy game.
Catan board game for $30 ($30 off): Another ultra-popular one, Catan is a competitive strategy game in which you gather resources to build roads, cities and settlements. There's a non-zero chance it'll lead you and your loved ones to argue about sheep. The game has typically retailed around $43 over the last few months.
Expired Prime Day gaming deals
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown for $20 ($30 off) : Its story isn’t much, and it doesn’t veer too far outside the usual Metroidvania lines, but The Lost Crown should be a safe bet for most people looking for a tight-playing action-platformer. This discount marks a new low for the Xbox copy of the game, though the PS5 and Switch versions appear to be sold out.
