Prime Day gaming deals for 2024: Save big on the PS5, headsets, mice, board games and more

Amazon's October Prime Day sale is nearing the finish line, but many of the event's actually decent gaming deals are still kicking. The standard and digital versions of Sony's PlayStation 5 are each $50 off, for instance, while several of the mice, headsets, controllers and board games we recommend in our various buying guides are at or near their lowest prices to date.

If you've been looking to upgrade your setup and don't want to wait until Black Friday, we've sorted through the sale and picked out the best Prime Day gaming deals we could find below. As a refresher, Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event (as it's officially called) is scheduled to conclude at 3AM ET, and you'll need to be a Prime member to access some (but not all) of the discounts.

Best Prime Day gaming deals

Expired Prime Day gaming deals

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown for $20 ($30 off) : Its story isn’t much, and it doesn’t veer too far outside the usual Metroidvania lines, but The Lost Crown should be a safe bet for most people looking for a tight-playing action-platformer. This discount marks a new low for the Xbox copy of the game, though the PS5 and Switch versions appear to be sold out.

