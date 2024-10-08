Prime Day gaming deals for 2024: Save on the PS5, headsets, mice and more

Amazon’s Prime Day sales tend to be a decent source of discounts for gaming gear, and its latest “Prime Big Deal Days” event is no exception. The two-day event includes a $50 discount on the PlayStation 5, for one, while other games, headsets, mice and controllers we like are down to all-time or near-low prices as well. If you’re looking to upgrade your setup and can’t wait until Black Friday, we’ve rounded up the best Prime Day deals on gaming devices below. We’ll update this post as we find more; just remember that you need to be a Prime member to access some of the offers.

PlayStation 5 (slim) for $449 ($51 off): While this isn’t the best PS5 deal we’ve ever seen, steeper discounts for Sony’s console have been infrequent, so this isn’t the worst time to hop aboard. If nothing else, it’s a better value for most than the PS5 Pro.

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition (slim) for $400 ($50 off): If you’re 100 percent sure you’ll only buy games digitally, the version of the PS5 without a disc drive is also on sale for $50 less. Annoyingly, this was the standard going rate for the original PS5 Digital Edition, but Sony hiked the console’s MSRP by $50 when it introduced these “slim” models last year.

Astro A40 TR gaming headset for $90 ($40 off): It’s several years old, but the open-back Astro A40 TR remains a top wired gaming headset thanks to its spacious sound and comfy design. The built-in microphone is pretty mediocre, however. This deal checks in $10 below the usual discount price we’ve seen over the course of this year.

Corsair Virtuoso Pro gaming headset for $140 ($60 off): The Virtuoso Pro is another wired open-back pair we recommend in our gaming headset guide. It’s not quite as good of a value as the Astro A40 TR, but it has a clearer mic, and we found its sound profile to work better with some (but not all) games. This deal matches the lowest price we’ve tracked.

Corsair Scimitar Elite Wireless MMO gaming mouse for $90 ($40 off): The Scimitar Elite is the wireless version of the top MMO pick in our guide to the best gaming mice. It offers 12 customizable side buttons that make it easier to pull of complex commands in MOBAs or MMOs like Final Fantasy XIV. This is the second-largest discount we’ve seen.

WD Black C50 Xbox Expansion Card (1TB) for $124 ($34 off): It’s a pain in the neck, but the only way to fully expand the storage of an Xbox Series X/S is to use a proprietary expansion card such as the C50. This deal isn’t an all-time low, but it’s $10 to $20 cheaper than the typical street prices we’ve seen over the last several months. Seagate’s Xbox cards are technically on sale as well, but those “discounts” aren’t anything significant.