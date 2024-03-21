Prime members can get $30 off the Kindle Paperwhite Signature in the Amazon Big Spring Sale

This is the first discount of the year on one of our favorite e-readers.

The Amazon Spring Sale will continue through Monday, and right now it's bringing a $30 discount to the company's upgraded e-reader, the Kindle Paperwhite Signature — but unlike most of the savings we're seeing this week, this Kindle deal is only for Prime members. The sale makes the E-Ink slab just $160 instead of its $190 list price. While we've seen it go lower, dropping to $125 for last July's Prime Day, this is still a rare chance to save on a device that doesn't go on sale often. Engadget's Nathan Ingraham called the Paperwhite Signature the "best e-reader. Period." when he reviewed it upon its debut a couple years ago.

The Paperwhite Signature Edition is an upgrade over the standard Kindle: It has a larger, 6.8-inch screen, 32GB of storage, auto-adjusting warm front lights and wireless charging capabilities. It also comes standard without lockscreen ads — it costs $20 to disable those on other Kindles.

In his review, Nathan particularly appreciated the premium feel of the device. The flush-front touchscreen is responsive, quickly recognizing taps and swipes with little lag when typing on the on-screen keyboard. The bottom bezel is a good size for keeping a grip on the reader, but the thin bezels on the sides give plenty of room for the 300 pixel-per-inch content. The warm front lights adjust in response to the light in the room and can also be programmed to shift to a more amber hue at night.

