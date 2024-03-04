Prime members can save up to 50 percent on Blink Outdoor 4 security cameras

Prime members can access a bunch of perks for their monthly subscription fee, from the likes of Prime Video and ad-free Amazon Music to delivery and games at no extra cost. They’re also eligible for discounts on certain products, such as Blink security cameras. A five-pack of Blink Outdoor 4 cameras has dropped by half to $200. That’s the lowest price we’ve seen for this particular bundle.

If you’re in the market for a single security camera, it’s worth noting that you can buy one Blink Outdoor 4 unit for $65 if you’re a Prime member. That’s 46 percent off and also a record low.

The Blink Outdoor 4 is our pick for the best wireless outdoor security camera. Compared with previous models, it has a wider field of view (at 143 degrees on the diagonal), enhanced motion detection and, according to Amazon, better image quality and low light functionality. There's also person detection available to those who take out the Blink Subscription Plan, which includes features such as cloud storage for video clips. Otherwise, you can save video locally by buying a Sync Module 2 separately and connecting a USB storage drive.

Despite the product's name, the Blink Outdoor 4 is suitable for indoor use too. It runs on a pair of AA batteries and the cells will last for up to two years before you need to replace them. The cameras are also weather resistant and support night vision, motion detection and two-way audio. It's worth bearing in mind that the only voice assistant Blink supports is Alexa, which makes sense since Amazon owns the brand.

