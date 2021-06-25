'Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake' won't be at E3

Ubisoft says the game is on track for a 2022 release date.
Kris Holt
K. Holt|06.08.21
@krisholt

Sponsored Links

Kris Holt
K. Holt
@krisholt
June 8th, 2021
In this article: ubisoft forward, news, gaming, ubisoft, e3 2021, prince of persia the sands of time remake, e3, prince of persia
Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake
Ubisoft

Ubisoft has revealed some of what it'll show off at its E3 event on Saturday, including Rainbow Six Extraction (previously known as Rainbow Six Quarantine). One game that definitely won't be featured during Ubisoft Forward, however, is Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake.

The development team wrote on Twitter that it's not ready to share more information just yet. It'll reveal more details later. Ubisoft delayed Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake indefinitely in February, a month after the game was initially supposed to come out. However, the company says it's "making great progress for our game to release next year."

This news might come as a bummer to Prince of Persia fans, who'll need to remain patient for an update on the remake. Being transparent about the fact the game won't appear at Ubisoft Forward is a good move, though, as could help the publisher to avoid disappointing players too much.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget