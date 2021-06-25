'Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake' won't be at E3

Ubisoft has revealed some of what it'll show off at its E3 event on Saturday, including Rainbow Six Extraction (previously known as Rainbow Six Quarantine). One game that definitely won't be featured during Ubisoft Forward, however, is Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake.

A message from the Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake dev team: pic.twitter.com/3B8tgUGkwl — Prince of Persia (@princeofpersia) June 7, 2021

The development team wrote on Twitter that it's not ready to share more information just yet. It'll reveal more details later. Ubisoft delayed Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake indefinitely in February, a month after the game was initially supposed to come out . However, the company says it's "making great progress for our game to release next year."