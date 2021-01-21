'Prince of Persia: Sands of Time' remake arrives in January 2021

It’s been about ten years since Ubisoft released The Forgotten Sands, the most recent mainline entry in the Prince of Persia series, but the company is finally returning to the historic franchise. After an eleventh-hour leak ruined the surprise, the publisher showed off Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake at its Ubisoft Forward showcase.

The remaster updates the PlayStation 2-era game for current and next-generation consoles, with the game slated to arrive on January 21st, 2021 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and PC (where it will be available on Uplay, Uplay+ and the Epic Games Store). The remake will include a new performance by Yuri Lowenthal (Marvel’s Spider-Man), who voiced the prince in the original game.