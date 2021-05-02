‘Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake’ has been delayed indefinitely

Ubisoft has delayed Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake once again, this time indefinitely. “We have made the decision to shift the release for Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake to a later date,” Ubisoft said in a statement attributed to the game’s development team. “This extra development time will enable our teams to deliver a remake that feels fresh while remaining faithful to the original.”

Another update from Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake dev team: pic.twitter.com/O6OOmYXhOD — Prince of Persia (@princeofpersia) February 5, 2021

When Ubisoft announced The Sands of Time Remake in September, it said it would release the game in January. Before the end of the year, it delayed the game by two months to March, blaming the coronavirus pandemic for the setback. When it does finally come out, it will be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC via the Epic Games Store and Uplay.

The remake will feature enhanced visuals, updated controls and new voices performances, including one from Yuri Lowenthal, who voiced the prince in the 2003 original. While you have to feel for Prince of Persia fans, who have been waiting for a proper new game in the series since 2010’s The Forgotten Sands, it’s hard to blame Ubisoft for the decision, especially after seeing all the drama around CD Projekt Red after it released Cyberpunk 2077 in the state that it did.