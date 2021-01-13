CD Projekt Red co-founder apologizes for the sorry state of 'Cyberpunk 2077'

CD Projekt Red co-founder Marcin Iwiński apologized for the state of Cyberpunk 2077 on consoles in a video today, alongside a vague roadmap for updating the game throughout 2021.
“The console version of Cyberpunk 2077 did not meet the quality standard we wanted it to meet,” Iwiński said. “I and the entire leadership team are deeply sorry for this, and this video is me publicly owning up to that. Please don’t fault any of our teams for what happened.”
Iwiński went on to explain, from his perspective, how the game came to launch with so many bugs on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One that it was often unplayable. One week after the game’s release date, Sony pulled it from the PlayStation Store entirely and offered a refund to anyone who wanted one. Microsoft also offered refunds to aggrieved Xbox players, and CD Projekt Red is facing legal action over claims that it misled investors and players.
In the video, Iwiński essentially said the team was too ambitious with the PC edition of the game, which served as the foundation for the console version and proved to be too taxing for eighth-generation hardware. The in-game streaming system was a constant headache for the console team and developers missed a ton of glitches while testing its various versions, according to Iwiński.
Alongside the apology video, CD Projekt Red laid out a written version of Iwiński’s statements as a series of FAQs, and also shared that the game’s free next-gen console upgrade will land in the second half of 2021.
