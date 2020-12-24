CD Projekt Red has been sued over Cyberpunk 2077's buggy release

CD Projekt Red could have a legal battle on its hands. In a filing spotted by Bloomberg, a firm called Rosen Law announced that it has opened a class-action lawsuit against the company. It alleges the studio’s management misled investors about the state of the game before its release and failed to disclose that Cyberpunk 2077 “was virtually unplayable” on the PS4 and Xbox One due to “an enormous number of bugs.” Rosen currently doesn’t have a lead plaintiff, but shareholders can join it by filling out an online form.

The class-action lawsuit is the first of what could be several potential legal battles for CD Projekt Red due to Cyberpunk 2077. This past weekend, The New York Times reported that investors in the company’s home country of Poland are considering legal action as well. Backlash over the launch has been so negative that Sony recently pulled the game from the PlayStation Store, while Microsoft expanded its return policy. CD Projekt Red has also promised to refund anyone who purchased the game at retail and can’t return their copy. Today’s suit comes after CD Projekt Red disclosed that it had sold an estimated 13 million copies of the game.